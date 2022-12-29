NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Deebo Samuel Update

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball for a first down in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers could soon welcome back Deebo Samuel for their playoff run.

Multiple reporters provided footage of the star wide receiver returning to practice Thursday. Samuel has missed San Francisco's last two games after suffering an ankle sprain in Week 14.

While Thursday's practice sighting doesn't mean he'll play this weekend, it at least bodes well for Samuel recovering in time for the postseason.

Onlookers are excited to see him on the field, but some 49ers fans would prefer to rest him until the playoffs.

San Francisco has clinched the NFC West and is highly likely to finish the season as the No. 2 or 3 seed. The 49ers have also won both games without Samuel, extending their NFL-best winning streak to eight.

While Samuel undeniably adds another gear to their offense, the league's top-ranked defense should get the job done against Jarrett Stidham and Colt McCoy in the closing two weeks. That gives the 26-year-old more time to fully heal before beginning the playoffs at home.

Seeing Samuel back on the field is a welcome sign less than three weeks after he got carted off the field. The dynamic playmaker luckily avoided a more severe injury and looks poised to play in January.

However, there's a good chance he sits out Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.