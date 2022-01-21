NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Josh McCown News

For the second year in a row, the Houston Texans interviewed former NFL quarterback Josh McCown for a very important role.

On Thursday night, Houston announced it completed an interview with the longtime quarterback for its head coaching vacancy. “We completed an interview with Josh McCown for our head coaching position today,” the team said in a statement on Twitter.

This news comes just a few days after the team interviewed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward. Needless to say, fans are at least intrigued about the idea of either – or possibly both – becoming the team’s head coach(es).

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

“Hire Josh McCown and Hines Ward as co-head coaches you cowards,” one fan joked.

One fan wants to see the Texans interview McCown every year.

“This is a good bit. Do it every year,” the fan said.

One sports writer thinks it’s time the Texans stop messing around and actually hire McCown to be their new head coach.

“Stop messing around and just do it,” he said.

Last year, the Texans interviewed McCown while he was still on the team’s roster. After taking a year away from football, it’s clear the former NFL quarterback is still on the Texans’ mind.

Will he land the job?