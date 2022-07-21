NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Injury News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Terrell Edmunds #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

With some NFL teams already reporting for training camp, we're seeing our first wave of players placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

A total of 15 players from around the league were put on the PUP list today, ranging from New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger to veterans like Patriots center David Andrews, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Jets offensive linemen George Fant and Mekhi Becton.

Some of these players are nursing newer injuries, while others, like Thomas and Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson, are still recovering from ailments that kept them out of action all last season.

If there's one thing NFL fans hate to see, it is players on their favorite team being sidelined. As a result, it's not surprising that Jets and Saints fans have had a lot to say about the early PUP lists.

The league-wide PUP list will grow as more teams report to training camp.

Players can be activated from the list at any time.