NFL World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Surprising Dig

Did Tim Tebow take a surprising dig at the Manning family earlier this week?

It sure seemed like it.

The former Florida Gators star named Matt Corral arguably the best quarterback in Ole Miss history.

Ole Miss, of course, also featured Eli Manning and Archie Manning at the quarterback position.

"You’re also trying to replace probably the best quarterback in school history,” Tebow said of Corral.

Unsurprisingly, many football fans - specifically, those who root for the New York Giants - aren't happy.

Fans are mostly just surprised.

"homie literally hung out with eli a few weeks ago and is now talking shit about him i can’t," one fan tweeted.

"Guys got jokes," another fan added.

Was this intentional or accidental by Tim Tebow?