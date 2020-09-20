The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Today’s Devastating Injury News

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock.PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 20: Bud Dupree #48 of the Pittsburgh Steelers forces a fumble after hitting Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Heinz Field on September 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

We’re only an hour into NFL Sunday on Week 2 but the amount of injuries is simply staggering.

There were already a ton of injuries to big players going into the week, but it didn’t take long for NFL teams to start bringing out the carts. Nick Bosa, Saquon Barkley, Drew Lock, Solomon Thomas, Parris Campbell, Anthony Barr, David Montgomery – all of them taken to the locker room, and almost all of them on a cart.

NFL fans and pundits across the country are all stunned by how much star power is getting hurt today. Just about everyone has a different reason why there are so many injuries.

One of the most common criticisms is the lack of a preseason. Limited reps being played at full NFL speed certainly haven’t helped players get up to game shape.

But everyone agrees that it’s awful. And we still have a handful of games still to start later today.

You can never pinpoint exactly what causes a rash of injuries to occur. The NFL had to make a lot of changes to how they conduct the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We went in to Week 2 with players like Michael Thomas, Le’Veon Bell, Chris Godwin and George Kittle already ruled out with a variety of injuries.

It’s not getting any better and we’re only a few weeks into the start of the season.


