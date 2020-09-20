NFL World Reacts To Today’s Devastating Injury News

We’re only an hour into NFL Sunday on Week 2 but the amount of injuries is simply staggering.

There were already a ton of injuries to big players going into the week, but it didn’t take long for NFL teams to start bringing out the carts. Nick Bosa, Saquon Barkley, Drew Lock, Solomon Thomas, Parris Campbell, Anthony Barr, David Montgomery – all of them taken to the locker room, and almost all of them on a cart.

NFL fans and pundits across the country are all stunned by how much star power is getting hurt today. Just about everyone has a different reason why there are so many injuries.

One of the most common criticisms is the lack of a preseason. Limited reps being played at full NFL speed certainly haven’t helped players get up to game shape.

But everyone agrees that it’s awful. And we still have a handful of games still to start later today.

Saquon Barkley, Nick Bosa, Drew Lock, and Parris Campbell have all suffered injuries. It's only 1:50pm. 😳 NFL fans: pic.twitter.com/4btvi5i1op — theScore (@theScore) September 20, 2020

The injuries across the NFL are out of control man.. hope everyone can get healthy soon — Rashad (@Rashad_1188) September 20, 2020

So many big injuries in the NFL today sheesh — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) September 20, 2020

You can never pinpoint exactly what causes a rash of injuries to occur. The NFL had to make a lot of changes to how they conduct the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We went in to Week 2 with players like Michael Thomas, Le’Veon Bell, Chris Godwin and George Kittle already ruled out with a variety of injuries.

It’s not getting any better and we’re only a few weeks into the start of the season.