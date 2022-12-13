NFL World Reacts To Todd McShay's First Mock Draft

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Todd McShay of ESPN looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

It's not peak draft season yet, but ESPN's Todd McShay unveiled his first mock for 2023 earlier today.

McShay projected all 31 first-round picks--the Dolphins lost theirs for tampering--and you can see his work in full here behind a paywall.

His first three selections are Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to the Texans, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter to the Seahawks and Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson to the Chicago Bears.

"Have at it," McShay said to his Twitter followers when he shared his initial mock draft on Tuesday.

Let's just say that his followers obliged.

"I don’t want no damn 1st round tight end. That would be awful for Houston," one said.

"Most of the DBs gone in the 1st," another noted.

"If the Eagles take a running back at No. 5, I will eat my shoes," said one Philly fan.

"McShay has #Broncos taking Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 24 overall. To which I say, no freaking way," said Mile High Huddle's Zack Kelberman.

"Just…I don’t think I’ve seen this much delusion from a big talking head this early in 'draft' season. Howie Roseman selecting a RB at 5 is high comedy, as is Will Levis at 6," said a Giants fan.

"Levis and [Anthony] Richardson are going to get GMs fired," another user predicted.



McShay will update this first-round mock several times between now and late April. Draft season begins in earnest in January and February, so there will be plenty of changes to make.