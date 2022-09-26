NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Handshake Video

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers talks with Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The Packers defeated the Buccaneers with a score of 14 to 12. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers might've played each other for the final time on Sunday.

Tampa Bay fell to Green Bay, 14-12, thanks to a missed two-point conversion attempt at the end of the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, the two legendary quarterbacks had a cool postgame interaction.

NFL fans are hoping that we see Rodgers and Brady in the playoffs again.

"Oh yeah just the best quarterback of all time shaking hands with Tom Brady," one fan joked of the video.

"Oh…Brady didn’t blow off Rodgers like a sore loser?" another fan added.

"Well, at least something positive happened today," another fan added.

"If "Brahomeboy" would have won he would have wanted to talk all night. Brady," another fan wrote.

Both the Bucs and the Packers are 2-1 following Sunday afternoon's game.