NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Adult Film Star News

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Tom Brady has an offer from an adult film star in the wake of his divorce rumors with his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. While the divorce has not been finalized yet, it's difficult to see Brady and Bundchen reconciling at this point.

With Brady, 45, likely set to hit the single man life, an adult film star has made him an offer.

"Dear Mr McDreamy (Tom Brady), I’m genuinely sorry to hear about the divorce. It’s probably the toughest thing for anyone, of any financial situation to go through. If you need a lap to cry in or If you need any help relaxing.. I can help. I’ve thought about how for a long time," Brandi Love wrote.

While it's tough to see Brady taking Love up on that offer - yet, anyway - it's an offer that's gone viral.

"Brandi Love, who is basically the GOAT of (her) industry, is offering Tom Brady a proverbial “reach around,'" one fan wrote.

"I feel like there’s a hidden message to Tom Brady here," another fan added.

"Who do you think is more popular? Brandi Love or Tom Brady?" one fan suggested.

Not everyone had the same opinion, though.

"I have to say as much as I love your work, and admire what you stand for off camera, I am disappointed in your Tom Brady worship. He's not a good man. He's a cheat (football) and a corrupt businessman. You're better than him. So he looks good, there are better," one fan added.

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, are set to host the Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

Perhaps Love will be in attendance...