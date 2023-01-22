NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Broadcasting Announcement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a press conference for new head coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center on March 31, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady won't be playing in the Super Bowl this year and he won't be part of the broadcast, either.

While Brady, 45, has signed a long broadcasting contract with Fox Sports, he won't be put to use at the Super Bowl later this year. Brady will not be a part of the broadcasting booth with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen.

"For those wondering about Tom Brady/Fox NFL: Multiple industry sources say Fox Sports has no plans to use Brady in the booth for the Super Bowl. You never know with the pregame given how long that show goes. But Burkhardt/Olsen is the plan. Fox Sports declined comment on it," Richard Deitsch reported.

There had been some speculation that Brady might join the booth for the Super Bowl.

It will be interesting to see where Brady's broadcasting career goes post-retirement.

"Ok! That quiets my speculation on it lol Because I’ve been saying that Tom Brady calling the Super Bowl alongside Greg Olsen was the path that we were on since Week 1 Wishful thinking on my part lol Would make a lot of sense for them! Maybe the pregame show," one fan wrote.

"Prediction: He never calls a game for Fox," one fan added.

"Burkhardt/Olsen are a solid team. I appreciate that they keep the emphasis on the game, not themselves," another fan wrote.

"Burkhardt/Olsen is the best Fox has to off for the Super Bowl?" one fan added.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 10: Former player Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Is FOX making the right move?