NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Career Decision News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tom Brady isn't going anywhere.

Amid speculation that the legendary NFL quarterback could step away during the season, Brady re-committed to the Buccaneers earlier this week.

Brady, 45, announced that he will not be stepping away during the season. In fact, Brady hinted that he might not be retiring anytime soon.

"No retirement in my future," Brady told reporters earlier in the week.

It's not surprising that Brady, 45, won't be walking away during the season.

But does this mean that Brady will be playing for another season or two in Tampa Bay?

"Best day of my life," one fan joked.

"This is awesome. I hope he’s terrible for another 7 years," another fan joked.

"No wife breathing down his neck now, he gonna play til he 50 lmaooo," one fan added.

Brady and the Bucs have struggled a bit this season, as they're off to a 3-3 start.

Tampa Bay will look to bounce back on Sunday afternoon against Carolina.