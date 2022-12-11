NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Choke' Video

Tom Brady is often criticized for getting too lenient of a whistle from the referees. However, they certainly appeared to miss one on Sunday afternoon.

The Bucs quarterback appeared to get choked out by a 49ers defender on Sunday afternoon, but no penalty was called.

Should a flag have been thrown?

"Did Al-Shaair try to choke Tom Brady?" Fansided asked on Sunday afternoon.

The NFL World has taken to social media to weigh in on the incident.

"This game is infuriating so far. Neal gets a weak RTP call. Then the 9ers get away with multiple holds. Especially on the TD play. Then Brady gets a choke hold. And then on top of it all. Todd Bowles. Genius decision to make a 55 yard kick by a kicker who can barely hit 50," one fan wrote.

"Azeez Al-Shaair was bout to choke slam Brady lmaoooooooo," one fan added.

"Tom Brady, always asking for special treatment. this time it's "don't choke me." typical diva behavior," another fan joked.

"Yeah but who hasn’t wanted to try to choke the life out of Tom Brady for a second or two?" another fan added.

The Bucs and the 49ers are playing on FOX.