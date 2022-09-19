NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Compromise' News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen might have reached a compromise in their marriage, at least for the rest of the 2022 regular season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will be taking every Wednesday off as a veteran's rest day for the remainder of the 2022 regular season.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to come out of retirement after about a month. It's been made clear that Brady's wife, Gisele, isn't the biggest fan of his decision.

Still, Brady will now get more time at home during the regular season.

Perhaps this is the "compromise" Brady and Gisele needed in order to help their relationship.

"Sounds like something Brady’s wife got him in some kind of twisted compromise so when he’s off he gets to babysit the kids and play Mr Mom while she gets her nails done," one fan joked.

"Every time I hear about Brady, it's about a compromise that I'm not so certain that he was ready to make," one fan added.

Brady and Gisele have been married since 2009. The couple has two children together.

Gisele has made it clear that she's ready for Brady to be more present at home.

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen told Elle magazine. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Perhaps Brady will be home more moving forward.