NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Decision News

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is reportedly listening to his wife.

While Gisele Bundchen is reportedly unhappy with Brady's decision to continue playing football, she won't have to deal with it for much longer.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the 2022 season is expected to be Brady's last as a football player. He is reportedly planning on retiring after the season.

"Also noted that Brady's 11 days away from the Bucs happened cuz of a mid-retirement promise he made to his wife Gisele, promise they'll spent time together. The team understood it. He only missed 4 real practices," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

It's disappointing that the 2022 season will be Brady's last, considering he's still pretty great at playing quarterback, but it's very understandable.

At some point, you have to step away.

"One last ride, let’s do the damn thing again," one fan wrote.

"There it is, I kind of knew this when I saw @933FLZ post about it a few days ago. It hurts to me to see this again, and I went through the pain this year already when he retired. It’ll be coming back again next year," one fan added.

"Okay cool. Now can we just worry about football. This man’s personal life is no one’s business,' one fan added.

It's been a wild year for Brady, that is for sure.

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, are set to kick off against the Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.