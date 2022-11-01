NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Divorce Comments

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Tom Brady discussed the aftermath of his recent divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

On his newest Let's Go! podcast episode released Monday, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady detailed his mindset after he and the supermodel announced their separation on Friday.

"There’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady said. "Obviously the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children and secondly doing the best job I can to win football games.

"That’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work and when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you can do."

Some fans showed support for Brady during a tough time in his personal life, but others seem more concerned about his recent professional shortcomings.

He's in an unfamiliar position on the gridiron after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday night. The three-game losing streak sends Tampa Bay to 3-5, putting Brady in danger of suffering his first losing season since taking over as a starter in 2001.

Brady told Jim Gray that players "all have our unique challenges in life." The 45-year-old will look to manage this turbulence when the Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.