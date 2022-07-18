NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Donald Trump News

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady chats with Donald Trump (Photo by Donna Connor/WireImage)

Tom Brady faced some scrutiny for having a 'Make America Great Again' hat in his locker during Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

However, the legendary NFL quarterback has since distanced himself from the United States' 45th president.

Brady said he hasn't spoken with Donald Trump in years.

"No," Brady told Variety when asked whether he and Trump were still close. "I haven’t talked to him in a lot of years."

Brady said he can't control or be responsible for what other people say.

He added his relationship with Trump was blown out of proportion.

"And my personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t. There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don’t. I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye," he said. "I don’t see eye to eye with anyone. And I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say. So, if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either."

Not everyone is buying it, though.

Brady opened up to Variety about a number of interesting topics in a recent interview.

Do you buy what he's saying about Trump?