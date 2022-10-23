NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Dysfunction News

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks to the locker room after being defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18 at Acrisure Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a disappointing 3-4 start this season.

Is Tom Brady to blame?

The 45-year-old quarterback hasn't been playing that poorly, though one prominent NFL writer believes the seven-time Super Bowl champion is still partially at fault.

"The Bucs can say whatever they want, but their QB isn't all in. And that's impacting his ability to lead. How can it not? Whenever there are two sets of rules, dysfunction follows," Mike Florio tweeted.

"The Buccaneers agreed to whatever terms Tom Brady wanted for business reasons, not for football reasons. It's that simple. Sell the tickets, fill the stadium. We'll see how full it is on Thursday night."

Is that fair?

"Brady is literally the least of the Bucs problems," one fan tweeted.

"To pinpoint the issues on Tom Brady is so lazy. You’re acting like the Bucs are a better team without Tom Brady under center.

Can’t run

Can’t force turnovers

Interior OL is weak

Defense injured

Defense can’t create consistent pressure

Receivers dropping passes

Presnap flags," another fan added.

"People that haven't watched TB play yet this year," another fan pointed out.

"What special rules are there for him that weren't there last year?" another fan added.

Brady, 45, did leave the Bucs for about 10 days in the preseason. And he was reportedly going to take every Wednesday off during the season, but that hasn't happened.

Regardless of what's the cause, the Bucs are dysfunctional right now, and Brady is part of that.