NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Former Girlfriend News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a pla in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tom Brady's former girlfriend was trending in the headlines this week amid reports of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's marriage struggles.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback reportedly took a trip up north to spend time with his former girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady, 45, has a child with his ex-girlfriend, whom he dated before seeing his current wife, Gisele Bundchen.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Brady and Moynahan were together in the Hamptons back in August, when the quarterback was away from the team for more than a week. Brady took a leave of absence from the Buccaneers during training camp to spend time with family.

"Tom Brady left Gisele to jet off to the Hamptons to visit his son with Bridget Moynahan," the Daily Mail reports.

Unfortunately for Brady and his family, everything he's done has made headlines over the last month or so.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"When Tom's playing days are well & truly ended, will he think that trading his marriage & family for one more year playing in the NFL was worth it?" one fan wrote.

"Continue to suffer head injuries or retire and spend all his time with his super model wife and extreme wealth. How is this even a choice?" another fan added.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brady and Gisele, meanwhile, have been married since 2009. They have two children together.

Sunday is Tampa Bay's first home game of the season.

It could be a turning point for Brady and Gisele, who is expected to be in attendance.