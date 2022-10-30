NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Future Job News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a press conference for new head coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center on March 31, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It remains to be seen when Tom Brady will actually retire from playing football.

Brady, 45, chose to come out of retirement and play another season for the Bucs this year. Many assumed this would be his final year on the field, but perhaps following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, he'll be even more committed to football.

Once he does step away, he'll join Fox Sports, calling games as the network's No. 1 analyst. Brady reportedly signed a deal with Fox Sports worth more than $300 million.

According to a report, Fox Sports wants Brady on its Super Bowl coverage this year, assuming the Bucs don't make it.

Brady could reportedly be in the broadcast booth.

That would be something to watch...

"I'm sure the NFL would like him to do the broadcast as well. Burkhardt/Olsen doesn't have cache that NFL would want at its marquis event, as much as I love both of them at their crafts," one fan wrote.

"Well he ain’t gonna be playing in it that’s for sure lol," another fan joked.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Brady and the Bucs don't look like Super Bowl contenders this year, but you never know, perhaps they'll make a run.

If not, we could see Brady in the broadcasting booth for the first time.