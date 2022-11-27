NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Girlfriend Suggestion

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Who should Tom Brady date next?

The legendary NFL quarterback is officially on the open market following his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Fans have some ideas on who the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback should date.

One suggestion in particular is going viral on social media on Sunday morning.

"If I were Tom Brady, I'd call @PaigeSpiranac. 29 years old, incredibly hot, recently divorced and a former professional athlete who would understand and support what he does for a living. And Brady loves to play golf. Now this would be a power couple," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Sports fans seem to agree - it's a good suggestion for the Bucs quarterback.

"I walked 18 in phx open pro am with her. She's a super nice perso," one fan wrote.

"I know a guy who played 18 holes with her at some kind of celebrity event & he couldn't stop talking about what a nice person she was. Didn't make a difference if cameras were on or not. He's no celebrity and she didn't know who he was, but treated him unbelievably well," one fan added.

"She wants what she wants when she wants it , Brady gots soccer games and homework duty, not a good match," another fan wrote.

Spiranac could at least help Brady with his golf game, which is a big plus...