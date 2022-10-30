NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Agreement News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen officially announced their divorce earlier this week.

The legendary quarterback and the iconic supermodel have divorced after more than a decade of marriage. Brady and Gisele, who have two kids together, were married in 2009.

Thankfully, the legendary quarterback and the prominent supermodel have come to a good agreement.

Brady and Bundchen have a co-parenting agreement with their divorce finalization.

The NFL quarterback and the supermodel will be sharing joint custody of their kids.

It's good to see that even in divorce, Brady and Bundchen can put their kids first.

"It sounds like they have worked out, in their joint statements, a way to co-parent. But it's very difficult when a parent has a job that takes them out of the household," one attorney told ABC News.

Fans appreciate the agreement, as well.

"Kudos to both Tom & Giselle for working out the details privately. No dragging each other through the mud or legal system that only makes lawyers richer. Divorce is a painful process no matter the circumstances," one fan wrote.

"You do know that Gisele's job takes her out of the house? Heck, out of the country at times," another fan added.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Regardless, hopefully Tom and Gisele will consistently put their kids first.