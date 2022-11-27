NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Living Update

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are officially divorced, though they aren't going to be living very far from each other.

In fact, the legendary NFL quarterback and the iconic supermodel are going to be neighbors.

Gisele has purchased a house in Brady's neighborhood and she moved in there earlier this week.

"Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new next-door neighbor ... getting a hand with the move from a Joaquim Valente associate on Monday," TMZ Sports reported.

It's a unique living situation, that is for sure.

"Brutal. Neither one of them have a buffer zone,' one fan wrote.

"Well at least their kids don’t have to travel far to the see the other parent," one fan added.

"For the kids. He will be jelly when she starts dating," one fan added on social media.

Brady and Bundchen appear to be committed to their children. Of course, things could get interesting once they begin dating and are bringing back significant others to the neighborhood...

For now, though, Brady and Bundchen's children have to appreciate how close their parents are going to be living to each other.