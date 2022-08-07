NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Marriage Admission

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

If you follow Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen on social media, their life looks like a fairytale.

After all, we're talking about a legendary NFL quarterback and one of the greatest supermodels of all-time.

This week, Gisele wished Brady a happy birthday with a picturesque post.

Things aren't always this easy for Tom and Gisele, though.

Gisele recently admitted that her marriage with Tom is far from perfect.

“It’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids," she told Vogue.

Brady, meanwhile, has also been honest.

“But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to retire.’ And I think there’s, you know, we’re coming to the end here too, so I don’t want to miss any of the kids’ stuff,” Brady told his co-hosts, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now, and I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida."

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

NFL fans believe what they hear.

"I love this read because it is impossible to have it all I don’t care who you are," one fan tweeted.

"Damn if it’s not even good for this family, no way am I having kids," another fan suggested.

Brady, meanwhile, is getting ready for another NFL season, this one at age 45.