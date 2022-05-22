NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Marriage Details

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Despite Tom Brady being the greatest quarterback in NFL history and Gisele Bundchen being a legendary supermodel, their relationship isn't easy.

In fact, Gisele recently admitted that her marriage with Brady is far from a fairy tale.

“It’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids," she told Vogue.

Brady and Gisele first met in 2006. By 2009, she had confessed she fell for him right away. The happy couple was married in 2009 and has three kids together.

“I knew right way—the first time I saw him. We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, 'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen!' We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn't want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can't get enough? From the first day we met, we've never spent one day without speaking to each other," she told Vanity Fair.

Life hasn't been easy for Brady and Gisele, though. As Brady continues to play into his mid-40s, Gisele is at home, raising the kids.

“But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to retire.’ And I think there’s, you know, we’re coming to the end here too, so I don’t want to miss any of the kids’ stuff,” Brady told his co-hosts, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now, and I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida."

Brady and Gisele have been able to make it work, though.

"I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids,” Bundchen said. “His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids. And I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions."

Fans appreciate the honesty.

"I love this read because it is impossible to have it all I don’t care who you are," one fan tweeted.

"Damn if it’s not even good for this family, no way am I having kids," another fan suggested.

Perhaps things will get easier for Brady and Gisele in retirement.

Until then, though, they'll keep on trucking.