NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Marriage Rumors

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are reportedly going through some marital issues, according to the latest from Page Six this week.

Page Six reported this week that Brady and Bundchen are in an "epic fight" over the quarterback's decision to continue to play football.

Brady, 45, left training camp for personal reasons earlier in August. He was gone for about 10 days, before returning. Brady, who's won seven Super Bowls, admitted that he has a lot of "personal s---" going on in his life at the moment.

Hopefully everything between Brady and Bundchen is OK.

NFL fans aren't too surprised, though.

"Bro, just retire! You’re married to freaking Gisele!" one fan wrote.

"Told ya,' another fan added.

"This article makes it sounds like Gisele scrubs toilets and mops the floors while he’s playing in the NFL. I’d be curious to know when the last time either of them stepped foot in a grocery store or stood at a gas pump," another fan wrote.

The New York Post's Page Six reported the full details on the fight earlier this week.

Brady and Gisele have been married for more than a decade. They have two children together.

Hopefully we'll see Gisele back at games this season, perhaps Brady's final one.