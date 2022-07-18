NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Parenting News

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, don't face a ton of challenges on the surface.

However, like any married couple with kids, things aren't always easy for Brady and Bundchen.

This month, Brady opened up about the biggest challenges he faces as a parent.

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. … We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in,” Brady said on a recent episode of Spotify’s “Drive” podcast.

“That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is. … What can we do about that?'” …

Most people can't relate to what Brady said, but his honesty is admirable.

Few people feel bad for them, though.

"That’s funny because my biggest challenge is being broke," one fan joked.

"T’s and P’s go out to them," another fan added.

"I need Tommy’s problems," one fan admitted.

"Awwww I feel sooooo bad for rich people. It must be so difficult to have everything you could ever want or need," one fan added.

Some understood what Brady was saying, though.

"That’s his point. His kids reality is not the same as the reality of 99% of the children in the world and trying to raise them to understand that is challenging to him," one fan said.