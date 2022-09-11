NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele 'Promise' News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady's departure from Bucs training camp last month was reportedly caused by a "promise" he made to his wife, Gisele Bundchen, earlier in the year.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Brady had "promised" his supermodel wife some special family time in August.

Brady, 45, had retired from football following the 2021 season. However, he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month.

Now, Brady and his wife are reportedly sparring over his decision to continue playing football.

Brady reportedly took a special trip with his wife during that time away from the team.

“As for his 11-day hiatus, sources say Brady spent the bulk of it in the Bahamas at a private resort with his family, making good on a mid-retirement promise he made to his wife, Gisele, that he would vacation with them in August for the first time in two decades,” Rapoport reports. “During his time off, the Bucs left him alone to be with his family, fully respectful. There were no football conversations, the source said, no playbooks mailed to the Bahamas. It was his personal situation, and they allowed him to live.”

Fans aren't surprised.

"Micah Parsons is gonna make him retire tonight," one fan joked.

"Yeah just keep saying he’ll retire and eventually you’ll be right," one fan added.

"He’s playing next year confirmed," another fan joked.

It's natural for a couple like Brady and Gisele to have issues surrounding their careers, considering how uber successful they both have been.

Still, it's a bit surprising to see it play out in public like this.