NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Relationship News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly growing through some marital struggles, however, one theory for their fighting can be put to rest.

According to a report from Page Six, there has been no cheating between Brady and Bundchen.

Brady and Bundchen's relationship issues stem from the two reportedly "growing apart," according to the report from Page Six on Tuesday.

“There is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side," a source told Page Six.

“Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.”

NFL fans believe Brady and Bundchen will ultimately stay together, despite the struggles.

"Well then endure and grow back together. That's how marriage works," one fan wrote in response to the no cheating report.

"They tired of each other… no big deal! Don’t divorce though… keep that money pot together… plenty of homes… just go live your separate lives and raise your babies together!" another fan suggested.

"More adversity for Brady. He seems to thrive here. We shall see," another fan wrote.

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, are 2-1 on the season. They're set to face the Chiefs in Tampa Bay on Sunday night.

However, the game could be moved elsewhere due to Hurricane Ian.