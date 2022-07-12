NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Even workaholic Tom Brady can enjoy a nice vacation from time to time.

Earlier this month, the legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife enjoyed some fun in the sun on an Italian yacht.

Brady and Gisele got into their swimsuits and enjoyed the nice weather in Italy.

"Brady has a beautiful family," one fan remarked.

That is certainly true.

Traveling isn't always easy for the Brady clan, though. The legendary NFL quarterback recently admitted that he constantly gets in arguments with his wife about their travel suitcases.

"Whenever I go travel with my wife, for example, I have a suitcase, you know, and she has a suitcase. And her suitcase is about a third of the size of mine, and she's got twice as [many] clothes in there. And she's always like, 'Why are you bringing such a big suitcase?' And I'm like, 'Because my shoes are a size 13.' Like, there's only so many size 13s I can fit into a bag before I've got to get another bag," he joked on his podcast.

Hey, it's a fair point.

We think Tom and Gisele can probably cover the cost of an extra bag or two, of course.