NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Trip News

Tom Brady reportedly took a trip with his wife during his extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this month.

According to a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the 45-year-old quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, spent time at an exclusive resort in the Bahamas.

Brady, who retired and then un-retired ahead of the 2022 NFL season, left the Bucs for personal reasons earlier this month.

"League sources indicated Tom Brady's time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen," the report states.

This isn't too surprising, considering many speculated that Brady's departure was likely family-oriented.

Still, good for the 45-year-old quarterback for taking time away from the team to spend quality time with his wife and kids.

"The overreaction was hilarious!" one fan tweeted.

"Tom Brady: Yeah, I'll unretire, but just so you know I have this trip to the Bahamas booked in August," one fan added.

"There’s going to be a lot of “if this was QB X then…” analysis for this. And admittedly - this is a little strange. But… he’s also Tom Brady. When you’re as accomplished as he is - the rules can be different," one fan added.

Brady and the Bucs are set to open the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Cowboys.