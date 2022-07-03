NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Vacation Photo

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady decided against retirement, as the seven-time Super Bowl champion will play at least one more NFL season.

However, the legendary NFL quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are still managing to enjoy some rest and relaxation this offseason.

Brady and Gisele were recently spotted on vacation, enjoying some ice cream together.

Fans were joking about the flavor, given Brady's strict dietary regimen.

"I hope that’s avocado ice cream," one fan tweeted.

"I don’t love my husband enough to share an ice cream cone, and he knows it," another fan joked.

"Clone Brady out doing the husband tasks while the real Psycho Tom is locked in a dark room watching film on the Panthers 5th string corner," one fan added.

The 2022 NFL regular season can't get here soon enough.