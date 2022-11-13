NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele's Living Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele might be divorced, but they've chosen to still live pretty close together.

Like, really, really close together.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Gisele has purchased a house right next to Tom's in Florida.

"TMZ has confirmed ... Gisele closed on an $11.5M home in the Miami Beach area, right across the creek where Tom Brady is building a house," they report.

"Sources connected with the former couple tell TMZ ... Tom knew Gisele was buying the house and it all has to do with co-parenting -- making it easy for the kids to go back and forth."

That's a pretty admirable decision by Tom and Gisele, considering the circumstances. Divorce is never easy, but they're putting the kids first.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Tom and Gisele's living decision.

"Gisele too real. Because she said he gon be a dad. He don't have a choice," one fan tweeted.

"just so she can jet ski by with her new mans it’s a cold world out there," one fan joked.

"That’s good Co parenting," another fan added on social media.

"Co parenting at its finest .they do have kids so having a house across the street is a good idea," one fan added.

While some might say the move from Gisele is petty, the most common conclusion appears to be that it's just some good co-parenting.

Well done to Tom and Gisele for being so mature about it.