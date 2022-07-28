NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Julio Jones Video

Tom Brady has another marquee teammate in Tampa Bay.

After tormenting the NFC South rival for a decade, Julio Jones signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers. The seven-time Pro Bowler will look to bounce back from two injury-plagued seasons to help an already stacked offense.

Jones quickly got to work with his superstar quarterback. During Thursday's practice, David Schiele of Tampa Bay's WTSP captured footage of Brady finding his new teammate in the end zone.

They're merely playing catch without pads or defenders, but fans are intrigued about Jones getting a chance to revitalize his decorated career alongside an all-time great.

For many others, though, seeing Brady and Jones together is a strange sight. Jones wearing No. 85 has also thrown some football fans for a loop, and Atlanta Falcons supporters are especially struggling to process the former star wideout joining a division adversary.

Though once a top-tier wideout, Jones registered 434 yards in 10 games with the Tennessee Titans last season. The 33-year-old may not receive many targets behind Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and former Falcons teammate Russell Gage.

Brady and Jones would have made an unstoppable duo a few years ago, but they could still connect for some touchdowns in 2022.