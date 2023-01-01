NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Mike Evans On Sunday

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Tom Brady #12 during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Mike Evans went 11 straight games without connecting for a touchdown before Week 17.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers duo snapped that drought with a 63-yard strike in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. They hooked up again for a 57-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

The fun didn't end there. Brady and Evans capped off a huge afternoon with a 30-yard score to give Tampa Bay the lead.

Evans, who hadn't reached 100 receiving yards since October, collected 207 yards while matching his previous touchdown tally on the season. Brady, meanwhile, accrued a season-high 432 passing yards.

Fans marveled at the dominant display from Brady and Evans.

Tampa Bay trailed 21-10 before Brady and Evans orchestrated another fourth-quarterback comeback. Along with swinging plenty of fantasy football championship matchups, the star quarterback and wide receiver will wrap up the NFC South if they preserve their 30-24 lead.

Despite their struggles this season, the Buccaneers are close to hosting the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles on Wild Card Weekend in two weeks.