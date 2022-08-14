NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons.

The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise.

However, it's unclear why Brady is leaving the team for 10 days.

According to one NFL insider, Brady looked "miserable" in his final practice on Wednesday.

“I do wonder where his head is at right now,” Ben Volin told Colin Cowherd on The Herd. “The older Brady gets, the less we criticize and wonder if he can actually play. I mean, he was so good at 44, there's no doubt in our minds that if Brady is fully committed that he can have a terrific season at 45, but there are definitely signs that his head isn't fully into it. And, I try not to be the body language police, but I was at Bucs practice yesterday, and he looked miserable.”

Perhaps Brady was just in need of some personal time.

"He does know it’s even more swampy in Miami, right?" one fan wrote.

"Gisele yanking the leash," another fan added.

"He knows he’s only still playing out of spite," one fan added on social media.

Brady is expected to return in less than 10 days.