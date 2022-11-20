NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Next Season Report

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Most believed that the 2022 NFL season would be Tom Brady's last in the league. However, following his divorce to supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have plans changed?

Many around the league now believe that Brady, 45, will play at least one more season, if not more. The question is will those seasons be with the Buccaneers or someone else?

Tampa Bay is confident Brady will be back in 2023.

"Will Tom Brady play for the Buccaneers in 2023? At one point, it seemed impossible. Now, it doesn't sound so crazy," Pro Football Talk reports.

The Bucs are reportedly growing confident in Brady's return, too.

“Everybody here knows Brady is one year at a time, but what you see every day is a guy who acts like he wants to keep playing,” an unnamed team source told JoeBucsFan.com. “This is his team, and the team loves him. He’s heavily invested in many ways. It’s hard to imagine he’d find a better situation with another franchise. And he’s been playing great for three years.”

The NFL world is expecting Brady to be back, too.

"Brady in 2023... YESS!" one fan wrote.

"I once said 43 year old Buccaneer Brady would be a Charger Unitas situation. He will play his 50th game for Tampa this week (incl. playoffs) he's 34-15, with 97,000 yards and 108 TDs in his age 43-45 seasons. I am wrong all the time, but this is AMAZING," another fan added.

"All I know is he shouldn’t retire if he still has love for the game because he is throwing as good as ever. If the 49ers could get him that would be the best place," one fan added.

"Doubt it, I still think it will be SF or Miami. I know Shannahan doesn’t like him and that Miami thinks they figured it out with Tua but a closing championship window for SF and/or humiliating playoff loss for Tua will change it," one fan added.

