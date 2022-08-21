NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Not Happy' News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is heading into Year 3 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (assuming he comes back from his extended absence, that is).

Things have worked out pretty well for Brady in Tampa Bay. He won a Super Bowl in his first season and led the Bucs to the Divisional Round in Year 2.

However, according to a Saturday night report, Brady had a different team in mind when he left the Patriots in 2020.

According to UFC president Dana White, Brady wanted to join the Raiders, though head coach Jon Gruden said no, choosing to stick with Derek Carr.

Brady was "not happy" about it.

What could have been for the Raiders...

"So we now know who the Mother F*CKER Brady was talking about, Derek Carr. Gronk backs up Dana White's story," one fan wrote.

"I’m just so thankful Brady wasn’t talking about the Giants," another fan admitted.

"Raiders fans in shambles right now," one fan added.

"so Brady REALLY NOT HAPPY— wanted to go to 30th ranked defense vs a top 5 who just added Suh?? Sounds very stupid," another fan added.

Raiders fans might never get over this one.