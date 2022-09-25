NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Outburst News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at a tablet during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady didn't just break one Microsoft tablet on the sideline last weekend.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback broke two.

Brady went viral on the sideline last week, when video surfaced of the quarterback angrily throwing a tablet on the sideline. Brady joked about the throw following the game.

However, according to ESPN, Brady actually broke two of the tablets in his outburst.

"Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady broke two tablets out of frustration during last Sunday's victory against the New Orleans Saints, sources told ESPN.

A third tablet also was stepped on and broken on the Buccaneers' sideline, according to sources, leaving Tampa Bay short of tablets and wide receivers against New Orleans," he reports.

Maybe the tablets should get tougher cases...

"You're supposed to show more restraint as you get older, not less," one fan joked.

"That’s what the Saints defense make you do," another fan added.

"I promise he don’t care and he just gone pay whatever they cost cause it’s not even 1/100000th of the money he make lol.. stop posting pointless stuff," one fan added.

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, are set to host the Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Stay away from the tablets, Brady...