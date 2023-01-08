NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Package Deal' Rumor

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Are Tom Brady and a retired NFL head coach a "package deal" for the 2023 season?

There's now talk that Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton could team up somewhere else for the 2023 season and beyond.

Payton has already begun interviewing for other NFL head coaching jobs, as he's been given permission to speak with the Denver Broncos.

Of course, the Broncos already have a quarterback in Russell Wilson. If Brady and Payton are going to team up, it'll have to be somewhere else.

NFL fans are intrigued by the possibility.

"There was a good 14 seconds of waffling before Payton got rolling with his answer..." one fan wrote.

"Good answer from Sean Payton Just my opinion, I think “they” work together for #Dolphins in 2023," one fan added.

"Ouch!! The “they’re gonna fire McDaniel” crowd just suffered a huge blow," one fan added.

Will we see Brady and Payton working together?