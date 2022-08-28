NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Personal Issue News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady admitted on Saturday night that he has a "lot of s---" going on in his personal life.

The 45-year-old quarterback was away from the Bucs for more than 10 days, dealing with a personal issue. While the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback didn't fully admit to what that issue is, it doesn't appear to be resolved.

"The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is unknown, but doesn’t appear resolved. That much was clear in his reflective post-game address. He’s still tormented by something unrelated to football," Rick Stroud reports.

NFL fans are concerned.

"Hope for the best for him and his family," one fan wrote.

"Agreed, not much messes with a man’s laser focus like family issues," another fan wrote.

"Everyone has to deal with issues in life. If you don't......you're one of the few. Let's focus on what he does on the field," another fan added.

Brady and his wife, Gisele, reportedly took a trip during his absence, though that hasn't been confirmed.

At this point, it certainly feels like Brady will be stepping away for good following the 2022 season.