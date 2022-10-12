NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Personal Life News

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady has utilized something that a lot of other people have over the years.

Brady spoke on his “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday and said that he's used therapy to address his mental health over the past few years.

“I think I’ve had to learn a lot of things over a long period of time in sports," Brady said, via CNN. "I think there’s an intense amount of stress that we all deal with, and how do you relieve stress so that you’re not inflicting so much damage on yourself through kind of stress response?”

“So it’s something I’ve always continued to try to work at, and it’s obviously a challenge for me and different forms of whether it’s physical therapy or mental therapy, all those things I’ve definitely done over the years.”

Some fans did have reactions to this news.

"There are so many stories about the difficulties Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen are facing. So do men and women handle marital issues and divorce differently?" another fan wondered.

Other fans, meanwhile, had a simpler suggestion for Brady.

"Brady should quit football," one fan said.

The 45-year-old quarterback won't be doing that, though, even if some of he and his wife's friends wish he would.

The Bucs, meanwhile, improved to 3-2 on the year following Sunday's win.