NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Personal Problems' News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

While the Buccaneers have said that Tom Brady's absence from the team was planned, and everything is reportedly OK with both he and his family health-wise, we still don't know why exactly the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is stepping away for 10-plus days.

One of Brady's teammates had a pretty telling comment, though.

"He's a human. At the end of the day, he's got personal problems going on," Devin White said.

"We're praying for whatever he's got going on as a human being. We hope everybody else does too."

It's interesting to hear that from White, considering no one else out of Tampa Bay has said something like that regarding Brady's absence.

"Can we just let Brady deal with whatever he’s dealing with? No reason to have intense media coverage trying to figure out what’s going on. Treat these people like humans, please," one fan wrote.

"When certain people are talking it sounds serious and then other people make it sound like it's selfish and superficial. Idk what to think! Just scared," one fan added.

"Hope all is okay with Brady and his family!! Praying for then!! Life is first, everything second," one fan admitted.

Hopefully we'll see a 100 percent healthy Brady back on the field in Tampa Bay soon.