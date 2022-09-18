NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Personal Rest News

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady will be taking extra personal time throughout the season.

Brady, 45, took a leave of absence earlier this preseason, when he left the team for 10-plus days to spend time with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and family.

Now, NFL Network is reporting that Brady will be getting one veteran's day off per week.

"Tom Brady will receive a veteran rest/personal day every Wednesday during the season, sources say. A new reality for the 45-year old," Ian Rapoport reports.

It's a new age for Brady, that's for sure.

"This is legitimate proof he should have stayed retired this will be his final season no matter what happens imo," one fan suggested.

"2024: the 47 year old Tom Brady no longer practices. He has a zoom call with his OC on Saturday evening and shows up on gamedays," one fan joked.

"Breaking! Old guy doesn’t practice as much. Every vet ever. My story… Release Sunday noon! Tom Brady! Story!" another fan joked.

"Convinced he only came back because Adam Schefter stole his retirement announcement," one fan added.

Brady, who's won seven Super Bowls, looked pretty good in Week 1, leading the Bucs to a win over the Cowboys.

Tampa Bay is taking on New Orleans in Week 2.