NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Peyton Manning Decision

INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts greets Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won the game 35-34. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

While Tom Brady is inarguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history at this point, some would still prefer to face him over Peyton Manning.

Former NFL linebacker Bart Scott revealed that he would rather play against Brady than Manning during their peak playing days.

"I'd rather play against Tom Brady every day of the week than go against Peyton Manning!" he admitted.

Unsurprisingly, Scott's take has gone viral.

"Manning is the greatest QB ever. The guys who played against him and Brady know that. But Brady had the best career ever. No question," one fan admitted.

"Never seen a guy so passionate to lose," another fan admitted.

"He’s such a hater lol. It’s always the bums who talk the most trash," one fan added.

"I want Manning vs Brady to live on forever, but hear me out... With Manning you had no idea what was coming. Okay, great I get it thats tough. With Brady you knew what scheme and/or play(s) was coming play and you still lost?! Explain that to one me," another fan admitted.

The Brady vs. Manning debate was a huge one for the sports world for several years. It's since kind of gone away, but Bart Scott appears to have brought it back.