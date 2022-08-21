NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Raiders News

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

All off-season long fans have been daydreaming about Tom Brady in a Miami Dolphins uniform; how about the Raiders?

During an appearance on The Gronks Saturday night, UFC commissioner Dana White told viewers that he had a deal put together to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Vegas to play for the Raiders.

However, Jon Gruden apparently blew it up and the rest is history.

"Dana White just said that he put together a deal to bring Tom Brady & Gronk to the Raiders BUT Gruden blew it up at the last second. NFL GM Dana White," said Barstool Sports.

A stunning revelation and, if true, one of the biggest what ifs in NFL history.

"According to @danawhite, @TomBrady & @RobGronkowski were this close to signing with the @Raiders, but Jon Gruden blew the deal," wrote Omaha Productions.

"Dana White is dropping some serious stuff," a fan said. "It might be hard to believe he could of even orchestrated this, but is there anyone NOT taking a call from him? How many times are high profile people orchestrating deals in sports?"

"DAMN you Jon Gruden!!! imagine Tom Brady and Gronk on the Raiders it would been Super Bowl titles written in Vegas," another fan commented.

Why on earth would Jon Gruden get in the way of this? Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in a Raiders uniform would have been must-watch television.