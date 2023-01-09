NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Recruiting Update

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It's not even the offseason yet for Tom Brady, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is already the subject of some recruiting stories.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Las Vegas Raiders are actively pursuing the 45-year-old quarterback.

"I can tell you, unequivocally, it is a fact. The Raiders are looking into signing Tom Brady."

This could be a fun offseason.

"I can tell you, unequivocally, that before marrying Hayley, I was looking into marrying Rihanna. That is a fact," one fan joked.

"Single Tom in Las Vegas makes sense," one fan added.

"Brady and Davante Adams is lethal," another fan wrote.

"Well you can forget about Davante Adams being available if this is the case," another fan wrote.

Where do you see Brady playing in 2023?