NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Recruiting Update
It's not even the offseason yet for Tom Brady, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is already the subject of some recruiting stories.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Las Vegas Raiders are actively pursuing the 45-year-old quarterback.
"I can tell you, unequivocally, it is a fact. The Raiders are looking into signing Tom Brady."
This could be a fun offseason.
"I can tell you, unequivocally, that before marrying Hayley, I was looking into marrying Rihanna. That is a fact," one fan joked.
"Single Tom in Las Vegas makes sense," one fan added.
"Brady and Davante Adams is lethal," another fan wrote.
"Well you can forget about Davante Adams being available if this is the case," another fan wrote.
Where do you see Brady playing in 2023?