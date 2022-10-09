NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Referee Postgame News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Buccaneers topped the Falcons on Sunday, thanks in part to what might be the worst roughing the passer penalty of all-time, called on a hit on Tom Brady.

The roughing the passer penalty extended the game-sealing drive for the Buccaneers. Falcons fans - and the rest of the NFL world - were pretty furious with the absurd penalty call.

Following the game, the Bucs quarterback was asked about the controversial penalty call.

“I don’t throw the flags.”

NFL fans aren't loving that response...

"He knows he doesn’t have to," one fan wrote.

"He just throws childish temper tantrums that sometimes draws flags," one fan added.

"He’ll beg for one though," another fan added.

"that's right, you throw your hand sin the air and have a 3rd grade meltdown whenever someone breathes on you," one fan wrote.

ESPN personality Mike Greenberg believes Brady is the only quarterback who can get that call.

"The roughing call they just gave to Brady might be the most embarrassingly bad NFL call in five years. And there is zero chance they call it for any other quarterback," he tweeted.

It will be interesting to see how the NFL responds to this controversial penalty call.