NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ring Finger News
Tom Brady's ring finger is of concern during Sunday afternoon's Bucs vs. Packers game.
And, no, it doesn't have anything to do with reports of his marital problems with his longtime wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.
Brady, 45, showed up to Sunday afternoon's game in Tampa Bay with his ring finger taped up. He reportedly injured it during last week's game in New Orleans.
It's definitely swollen.
Brady and the Bucs are currently trailing the Packers, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon.
Perhaps Brady's injured ring finger is more of a factor than the Bucs said earlier this week.
"Lol it’s his ring finger, that’s ironic," one fan wrote.
"Once again cannot get over the metaphor of Tom Brady playing this season with an injury to his ring finger," another fan joked.
"maybe giselle did that to tom brady’s ring finger…" another fan suggested.
The Bucs and the Packers are currently playing on FOX.