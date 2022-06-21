NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Speculation

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talk prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon, but everyone is already speculating on another comeback. That includes Tom Brady.

The tight end's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, sparked those flames when telling ESPN's Adam Schefter that he believes Gronkowski may return this season or next if Brady calls.

That led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to respond with a picture of a man holding a cell phone.

Fans noted that the NFL's oldest player has upped his social-media game late into his legendary career.

Joke or not, fans aren't convinced Gronkowski will stay retired if Brady legitimately asks the 33-year-old to come back.

Brady and Gronk formed a legendary duo during nine seasons together with the New England Patriots. While Gronkowski retired before the 2019 season, he returned the next year and followed Brady to Tampa Bay, where they won another championship.

While Brady went for a joke on Twitter, he posted a sincere tribute to his longtime teammate on Instagram.

"Teammate, friend, brother, just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of Gronk," Brady wrote. "Nobody has ever embodied the idea of 'leaving it all out on the field' like Rob has throughout his entire career. Every single snap, I knew that no matter how many people you put in front of him, he was going to get to his spot."