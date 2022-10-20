NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Ryan Fitzpatrick News

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the New York Jets after the Patriots defeat the Jets 41-3 at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Ryan Fitzpatrick opened up about his beef with Tom Brady while on "Pardon My Take." For some reason, that podcast episode has resurfaced on social media this week.

Fitzpatrick revealed that he felt disrespected by Brady in large part because he snubbed him in 2011. From that moment on, Fitzpatrick wanted to put Brady on notice.

"I’ve told this story before, but he just pisses me off because you’re in Buffalo, you’re playing New England, they’re kicking our ass—every single year they’re beating us," Fitzpatrick said. "We finally in 2011 knocked them off. It was right at the beginning of the season. We had this great start, and he threw five interceptions in the game, which was just wonderful to see every single one of them.

“It was like wonderful to see and runs straight off, like no handshake, no quarterback middle-of-the-field where the cameras are, ‘Hey, stay healthy, buddy.’ You know, pat me on the head and let me go. He just ran straight off. It bothered me so much because there was no respect there. Every time I played him after that it was like, let’s make this dude respect me.”

Football fans have made it abundantly clear they're siding with Fitzpatrick when it comes to this matter.

"Don't think he shook Foles' hand either, I'm enjoying his downfall this year," one fan said.

"Team Fitz all day," a second fan tweeted.

"My affinity for Fitz grows every day," another fan wrote.

Brady addressed Fitzpatrick's comments while on his "Let's Go!" podcast.

"Let's talk about Ryan. And I love Ryan, but for some reason he's got it out for me," Brady said. "I actually talked to Ryan Griffin, who's one of our quarterbacks, he said, ‘Ryan's always all over you. I don't know why.’ So I don't know why Ryan is."

Time will tell if Brady and Fitzpatrick can bury the hatchet.