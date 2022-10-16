NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Saturday Night News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tom Brady has been a team-first guy throughout his 20-plus NFL career.

This weekend was a bit different, though.

Brady, 45, spent some time away from the team this weekend, ahead of their contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback went to Robert Kraft's surprise wedding on Friday night. He then arrived in Pittsburgh alone on Saturday night.

"Tom Brady arrives in Pittsburgh alone, misses morning walkthrough," Fox News tweeted.

It's rare to see a weekend headline like that from Brady.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"What's the big deal? He definitely knows how to play football," one fan wrote.

"This sucks for him I’m not even sure why he’s playing," one fan added.

"Poor cold and alone Tom Brady. 😂😂," another fan added on Twitter.

"He looks miserable. He’s trapped in his own ambition. He can’t quit because he’s obligated to play, but damn, is possibly losing your family, worth getting pounded week after week?" one fan wondered.

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, are currently taking on the Steelers on Sunday.